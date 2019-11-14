Mumbai: Another auditor arrested in PMC scam

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested an auditor in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, an official said on Wednesday.

This is the eighth arrest in the case. Anita Kirdat (35), a `concorrent auditor' of the bank, was arrested on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Her responsibility was to ensure a "systematic and timely examination" of the bank's financial transactions, he said.