Mumbai: Another auditor arrested in PMC scam

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested an auditor in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, an official said on Wednesday.
This is the eighth arrest in the case. Anita Kirdat (35), a `concorrent auditor' of the bank, was arrested on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Her responsibility was to ensure a "systematic and timely examination" of the bank's financial transactions, he said.
Kirdat audited the bank's transactions monthly, but allegedly could not or did not point out irregularities in its processes. She was called for questioning and later arrested, the official said, adding that she was remanded in EOW custody by a local court till November 18.
On Monday, EOW had nabbed 2 statutory auditors, Jayesh Sanghani and Ketan Lakdawala, in the scam.
