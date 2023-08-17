Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Visits CSM Hospital in Kalwa, Criticises TMC for Deaths & Healthcare Shortcomings | FPJ

Thane: On Thursday, August 17, Vijay Wadettiwar, a Congress leader and the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital in Kalwa around 11 am. This visit followed the hospital making headlines due to 29 deaths occurring within a span of five days. Wadettiwar inspected the facility with the intention of seeking a white paper on the hospital's condition.

During his visit, Wadettiwar explored the extensive facility and engaged in discussions with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, CSM hospital dean Dr. Rakesh Barot, and superintendent Aniruddha Malgaonkar.

'TMC to Blame for the Deaths'

Speaking to the media, Wadettiwar alleged, "I will hold the TMC responsible for the deaths and will also demand ₹10 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased. The condition of CSM hospital is a complete failure. Over 50 percent of permanent positions at the hospital, including those for cardiologists, neurosurgeons, and oncologists, remain vacant. Critical patients are at times left without visits from specialists even 48 hours after admission. Additionally, during Congress' tenure, when Prithviraj Chavan was chief minister, he proposed handing over the CSM hospital to the Maharashtra government. However, the TMC declined to do so for reasons known best to them."

Wadettiwar Criticises Eknath Shinde's Government

Wadettiwar criticized the Eknath Shinde government, questioning its ability to recruit doctors for remote hospitals in Vidarbha, Gadchiroli, or Konkan when it struggles to do so at a facility in Thane.

"While the TMC spends substantial amounts on beautification, cleanliness, and campaigns such as 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane,' they hesitate to invest just ₹500 crore to enhance healthcare infrastructure. This situation is mirrored in other parts of the state as well. Our party will soon launch an agitation to address the challenges facing CSM Hospital in Kalwa," Wadettiwar disclosed.

