Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Named As Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly

Vijay Wadettiwar | ANI

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was named as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday. The decision comes after the Congress party came forward and took the initiative for the same. Wadettiwar succeeds Ajit Pawar, who resigned from the post in order to split his party and join hands with the BJP-led state government.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

