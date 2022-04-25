Watch video: People who want Uddhav Thackeray to chant Hanuman Chalisa are …, says Vijay Wadettiwar

In the wake of a political row in Maharashtra over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has stoked a controversy.

While addressing a rally, Vijay Wadettiwar can be heard saying people who want Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chant Hanuman Chalisa are "neech, nalayak..."

The remarks come after Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, an MLA, on Saturday announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the state Chief Minster, Uddhav Thackeray. However, the MP-MLA couple couldn't carry out their plan since they were apprehended by the police. A local court has sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Following this, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana in their bid to stop them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

The Ranas have withdrawn their plan to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' amid protests from Shiv Sena workers.

Meanwhile, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:43 PM IST