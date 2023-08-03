Mumbai News: Wadettiwar Becomes New Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Former minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was formally declared as the new leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Speaker Rahul Narvekar made the formal announcement in this regard after which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar led him to the front row seat of the opposition benches earmarked for the LoP.

The CM then moved a commendation proposal in favour of Wadettiwar. The Speaker expressed confidence that Wadettiwar would carry out the duties of LoP responsibly and hold up the tradition of the House, while Shinde said that the LoP is necessary for a robust democracy.

CM sheds light on Wadettiwar's history

Shinde recalled the days when both of them were Shiv Sena leaders and carried out agitations for the people. “Wadettiwar led agitations of tribals, farmers and down-trodden for their just causes. He still follows the principle of 80% social activism and 20% politics given by Balasaheb Thackeray. We are confident that he won’t oppose the government decisions just for the sake of opposition,” he said.

Fadnavis expressed expectation that the LoP will work for the larger good of the people while Pawar said that Wadettiwar will keep on putting across the opinions of people with his trademark aggression.

MPCC chief Nana Patole said that Wadettiwar is a competent LoP and will raise people’s issues and give them justice.While replying to the motion, Wadettiwar said that throughout his political career he had been raising voice for the common man and shall keep on doing so as the LoP.Political brick-batting was witnessed from both the sides even as the commendation motion was being discussed. Congress leaders tried to blame the Speaker for delaying the decision on appointment of LoP. However, Narvekar pointed out that the formal proposal suggesting a name for the post was received only a couple of days ago.

Jayant Patil was eyeing the post



This is probably the first instance that the Chief Minister as well as both his deputies had been leader of opposition in the house at some point or the other. Also, three LoPs before Wadettiwar had switched sides to join the ruling party or the ruling combine. While referring to these facts, NCP’s Jayant Patil said that he was eyeing the post, but backed off when he realized the recent history. An immediate reply came from treasury benches which said he was being eyed, even though he is not holding the post.



During his speech CM Shinde also fired barbs at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “We saw people in ‘work from home’ mode here. Hope you don’t adopt that style,” Shinde said to Wadettiwar.

