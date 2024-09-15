Congress Central Leadership Mediates Conflict Between MP Pratibha Dhanorkar And LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

MP Pratibha Dhanorkar And LoP Vijay Wadettiwar | Faceb

Mumbai: The conflict between MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has reached the Delhi central leaders. In response, Congress central leadership convened a meeting on Saturday in Delhi. Both Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar attended, along with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

The conflict began during the Lok Sabha elections. Dhanorkar’s husband, Balu Dhanorkar, was an MP from Chandrapur. After his death in 2023, Congress gave the ticket to Pratibha, who won the by-election. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Pratibha was again given ticket by the Congress. She defeated BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

However, Wadettiwar made several attempts to secure the nomination for his daughter from Chandrapur, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Pratibha Dhanorkar alleged that party leaders had harassed her late husband.

Meanwhile, Pratibha urged the voters in Bramhapuri to elect only a Kunbi candidate, regardless of the party. This sparked discussions suggesting that she was indirectly calling for the defeat of Wadettiwar. As tensions between the two escalated, Congress initiated efforts to resolve the dispute.

After the meeting, Wadettiwar stated that “the conflict had arisen due to misunderstandings, which had now been cleared.”