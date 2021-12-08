'Committed for India' says IKEA, launches its first city store in Worli, Mumbai. Watch video

Mumbai: IKEA, the company which has always been in the limelight, be it 'time is money campaign' or for being the safe den in the recent snowstorm in Denmark, is a global leader in the home furnishing industry. The popular and planet friendly company announced the launch of the first city store at Worli in Mumbai. The store will have its doors open from 10.30 am–9.30 pm everyday.



"Today marks a major milestone as we add a new customer meeting point in Mumbai, our first omnichannel market for IKEA in India. This omnichannel format enables us to make home furnishing even more accessible.", said Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO, IKEA India, addressing a press conference.

Take a look at the IKEA Worli store, right here:

The omnichannel format refers to the presence of the company across online platforms through websites, application and customer care services along the established and emerging physical stores across the globe.

Through the Worli City Store, IKEA aims to get closer to the many people of Mumbai. The city store format allows IKEA to open smaller stores within smaller spaces available in an urban space, making it more convenient for the customers.

The brand has meticulously planned and researched the wants of the customers in the city before setting up their store in Mumbai. Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager IKEA India said, 'We have made home visits across Mumbai and surveyed the concerns and wants of people, our products are designed according to best fit the home needs of the citizens.'

The Mumbai store promises to have all that a Mumbaikar would be looking at when it comes to setting their home right. Customers would be facilitated to purchase the entire IKEA range (8000-9000 products) facilitated by a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience.

It will offer well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional and sustainable home furnishing products along with ideas and inspirations for every home in Mumbai.

For having asked what made them choose Mumbai to set up the city based outlet, the team's cohesive thought was it being the financial capital of our country and having the right customer climate. 'Entrepreneurial scope is seen in the city of Mumbai, and thus we looked forward to bring IKEA to the people of Mumbai,' the team mentioned in the press conference. The team collectively mentioned that IKEA that Mumbai has the good recruitment bae, business climate and customer attraction scope.

With a planned investment of INR 6,000 crores by 2030, IKEA aims to meet 25 million people in Maharashtra, providing over 4,000 jobs, of which 50% will be for women. IKEA‘s presence in Worli is expected to boost employment opportunities for the local community. Over 15% of all our coworkers are from the Worli and nearby area. IKEA aims to create the best work environment for its many coworkers, by offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all.

Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO, IKEA India, said, 'All potential brands look forward to invest in India, and we believe that India makes IKEA better. No doubt, we are committed to India, IKEA is committed to India and we hope to stay associated for the long run.' 'We would for sure in the long run look forward to place IKEA in the tier two cities and in the airports pan India. We are long term committed for this country and its people,' he added.

Dawid Gałka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli, India, said, “We want to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. As the needs of the homes continue to become more important, the IKEA Worli City Store plays an important part to meet more of Mumbai, in places they stay, travel and work. The IKEA City Stores are iconic and will continue to remain important places where our customers meet our home furnishing offer, get inspired, get ideas on organizing their homes and find select products they can take home the same day.”

Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra has been one of the top preferred investment destinations in the country and the government plays an integral role in enabling ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the state. IKEA Worli City Store will attract and create many jobs and skilling opportunities to create a positive impact at many levels, plus pave the way for more companies to accelerate their investment plans in the state. The IKEA Worli City Store will become a landmark in the city as it is a big progressive step towards boosting the local economy and serving the home furnishing needs of Mumbaikars and Maharashtra.”

The team opined that sustainable living must not be considered as a luxury. 'Affordability is our base at IKEA, along maintaining the environment friendly approach. Long term result through financial commitment and a well done research is the key that makes us planet yet people friendly, Preet Dhupar, CFO of the company mentioned.

Kavitha Rao added, 'Design is the target area to balance environment and economy at IKEA. Democratic design is the key of our product life. We ensure proper allocation and utilization of resources for not compromising on quality and yet making sure that the products are affordable to our customers.'

Putting forth their future plans, Per Hornell, Expansion Manager IKEA India, stated that they look forward to make 1 Billion people live a sustainable and healthy life, with ensuring that IKEA gets accessible to 2M consumers over all channels by 2025.

IKEA has an online presence across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara. India continues to be a priority market for Ingka group as well. It recently announced the launch of its first IKEA-anchored meeting place called Livat Gurugram. The third big-format IKEA store will open in Nagasandra, Bengaluru during FY22.

