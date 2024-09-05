 'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After Latter's Anti-Muslim Remarks Spark Massive Row (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After Latter's Anti-Muslim Remarks Spark Massive Row (VIDEO)

'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After Latter's Anti-Muslim Remarks Spark Massive Row (VIDEO)

Shaikh claimed that Rane's comments were damaging the BJP's efforts to reach out to the Muslims in the city. Shaikh also said that Nitesh's comments was making it difficult for him to visit the mosque as people were now getting suspiscious of him due to the BJP MLA's comments.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Haji Arfat Shaikh targeted Nitesh Rane over latter's comments on mosque | X | Nitesh Rane | ABP

Mumbai: BJP leader Haji Arfat Shaikh on Thursday (September 5) made uncharitable remarks and lashed out against party MLA Nitesh Rane over the "Masjid (mosque) mein ghus ke maarenge" comment made by Rane on Monday (September 2). Shaikh made several derogatory and below the belt remarks against the MLA of his own party, Nitesh Rane.

Haji Arfat Shaikh made the comments against Rane while speaking to the news channel ABP news.

Shaikh also challenged Nitesh Rane to "come to a mosque in Kurla" and face him if he has guts. He also claimed that Rane's comments were damaging the BJP's efforts to reach out to the Muslims in the city.

Shaikh also said that Nitesh's comments was making it difficult for him to visit the mosque as people were now getting suspiscious of him due to the BJP MLA's comments.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Offers Help Namibia To Prevent Wildlife Loss Crisis
Read Also
'Such Words Have No Space In Public Life': BJP Distances Itself From Nitesh Rane's 'Inflammatory'...
article-image

Congress Jumps Into BJP Infighting

Now, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took potshots at the BJP and shared the video clip showing Haji Arfat Shaikh using disparaging language against Nitesh Rane.

Disclaimer: The Below Video Contains Derogatory Language. Viewer Discretion Advised.

What Had Nitesh Rane Said In His Comments

A video from an event, Sakal Hindi Samaj Andolan, organised in Ahmednagar in support of the religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, went viral on social media after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane allegedly made inflammatory comments.

Read Also
'Masjid Ke Andar Aake Maarenge': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Delivers Inflammatory Speech In Support Of...
article-image

Two FIRs were registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for delivering inflammatory speeches on Sunday on two separate occasions in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

In the video, Rane can be heard saying that if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, they would be roughed up inside the mosque. "If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, then we will come inside your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind," Rane says in the video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After...

'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After...

Mumbai: Ahead Of US Elections, City Hosts 'The Diversity Debate' Covering Significant Political...

Mumbai: Ahead Of US Elections, City Hosts 'The Diversity Debate' Covering Significant Political...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

Mira-Bhayandar: Centre Takes Steps To Transfer Salt Pan Land To MBMC

FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In...

FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In...