'Come To Kurla Mosque If You Have Guts': BJP's Haji Arfat Shaikh Dares Party MLA Nitesh Rane After Latter's Anti-Muslim Remarks Spark Massive Row (VIDEO)

BJP leader Haji Arfat Shaikh targeted Nitesh Rane over latter's comments on mosque | X | Nitesh Rane | ABP

Mumbai: BJP leader Haji Arfat Shaikh on Thursday (September 5) made uncharitable remarks and lashed out against party MLA Nitesh Rane over the "Masjid (mosque) mein ghus ke maarenge" comment made by Rane on Monday (September 2). Shaikh made several derogatory and below the belt remarks against the MLA of his own party, Nitesh Rane.

Haji Arfat Shaikh made the comments against Rane while speaking to the news channel ABP news.

Shaikh also challenged Nitesh Rane to "come to a mosque in Kurla" and face him if he has guts. He also claimed that Rane's comments were damaging the BJP's efforts to reach out to the Muslims in the city.

Shaikh also said that Nitesh's comments was making it difficult for him to visit the mosque as people were now getting suspiscious of him due to the BJP MLA's comments.

Congress Jumps Into BJP Infighting

Now, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took potshots at the BJP and shared the video clip showing Haji Arfat Shaikh using disparaging language against Nitesh Rane.

Disclaimer: The Below Video Contains Derogatory Language. Viewer Discretion Advised.

महाराष्ट्र के BJP नेता अराफात शेख



BJP विधायक नीतेश राणे को यह क्या कह रहे हैं!



🙉🙉🙉 pic.twitter.com/feMR8dM1hu — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 5, 2024

What Had Nitesh Rane Said In His Comments

A video from an event, Sakal Hindi Samaj Andolan, organised in Ahmednagar in support of the religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, went viral on social media after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane allegedly made inflammatory comments.

Two FIRs were registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for delivering inflammatory speeches on Sunday on two separate occasions in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

In the video, Rane can be heard saying that if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, they would be roughed up inside the mosque. "If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, then we will come inside your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind," Rane says in the video.