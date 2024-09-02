'Masjid Ke Andar Aake Maarenge': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Delivers Inflammatory Speech In Support Of Ramgiri Maharaj In Ahmednagar; 2 FIRs Filed (VIDEO)

X

Two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for delivering inflammatory speeches on Sunday on two separate occasions in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

A video from one of the events, Sakal Hindi Samaj Andolan, organised in Ahmednagar in support of the religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, is going viral on social media.

In the video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one.”

“If towards our Ramgiri Maharaj....they will say that I spoke in Marathi, so I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, then we will come inside your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind.”

Watch the video here:

After the video of the speech surfaced on social media, Ahmednagar police registered two FIRs in Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations on Tuesday.

Sharing the video, AIMIM national spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis to take cognizance of the matter and arrest Rane.

“In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, BJP MLA Nitish Rane is openly threatening the police administration that he will enter the mosque and kill Muslims one by one. He is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the elections. @CMOMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra. Take cognizance of this entire speech and immediately file an FIR and take him into custody!” wrote Pathan.

महाराष्ट्र अहमदनगर में bjp के विधायक नीतीश राने पुलिस प्रशासन के सामने खुली धमकी दे रहे है कि मुसलमानों को मस्जिद में घुस कर चुन चुन कर मारेंगे।पूरी स्पीच में मुसलमानों के ख़िलाफ़ नफ़रत फैला रहा है।

ये भड़काऊ भाषण है हेट स्पीच है।



bjp महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव के पहले सांप्रदायिक… pic.twitter.com/uAcvBbZi4S — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) September 1, 2024

Religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, as per reports, has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been protesting in different parts of the county demanding his arrest.

The event, Sakal Hindi Samaj Andolan, in which Rane delivered the speech was organised in support of Ramgiri Maharaj.

Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made derogatory remarks during a religious program in Nashik’s Shah Panchale village.

The video of the program also went viral.