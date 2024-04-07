VIDEO: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Alleges Aaditya Thackeray Met Party Worker Accused Of Harassing Woman

Mumbai BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly meeting a party office-bearer who is accused of harassing a woman. Rane has further alleged that Aditya Thackeray is shielding such person.

Rane said, "There is a person named Amol Sansare, who is UBT Shivsena Shakha Parmukh of ward number 106, against whom the case is registered for harrasment of women for property on the pretext of marriage. He is out on bail." Rane then alleged that Aaditya Thackeray met him.

"It seems Aaditya Thackeray is planning to visit him. Against this background, does it mean that Amol Sansare enjoys the unwritten support of Aaditya Thackeray for the wrongs he has done with the woman," Rane questioned.

This is not the only incident where Nitesh has criticised Aaditya. In the past too, Nitesh had made allegations against him and Sanjay Raut.

Recently, Union Minister Narayan Rane had also criticised the Thackerays' for their alleged involvement in wrongfully alloting contracts of BMC works during Covid-19 period.

Without taking names of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, Minister Rane had said that those who are behind all the scams during the Covid period will soon be behind the bars. UBT leader Sanjay Raut had replied to these allegations and said, "Within next two months our alliance government will get established. Cases which ED and CBI had closed for the time being will get reopened and then you will see people in Tihar jail or some other jail. So those who are making unnecessary noise should introspect."