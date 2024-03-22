Mumbai High Court | Plea seeks FIR against Nitesh Rane, Telangana MLA For Alleged Hate Speeches During January 2024 Mira Road Violence

Mumbai: A petition has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking registration of FIRs against BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane and Geeta Jain and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for alleged hate speeches during the Mira Road violence which erupted in January 2024.

The petition is filed by five city residents, including two victims of the violence. They claimed that they were compelled to approach HC since no FIR had been registered against the hate speeches.

On January 21, 2024, violence erupted inside a minority locality in Mira Road which spread across the town. While it continued, Rane with Jain visited parts of Mira road and openly threatened the minority community through their speeches. T Raja also made certain communal remarks during his rally in Mira Road on February 25, the petitioners stated. The petition also highlighted that Rane visited other suburbs like Govandi and Malvani and gave more hate speeches. The local citizens purportedly approached police and requested for registration of FIRs against the MLAs, however since no action had been taken, the present five petitioners approached High Court.