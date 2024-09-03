 'Such Words Have No Space In Public Life': BJP Distances Itself From Nitesh Rane's 'Inflammatory' Remarks Against Muslims
This is not the first occasion when Nitesh Rane has made controversial statements against the Muslim community. In April this year, multiple cases were filed against him after he allegedly threatened the minority community following communal violence on Mira Road.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
article-image

The BJP has distanced itself from controversial MLA Nitesh Rane's recent inflammatory remarks against Muslims. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, in a debate on India Today, condemned Rane's words, stating, "Such words have no place in public life and should never be spoken by any politician."

"Two FIRs have been filed against Rane, and it's only a matter of time before the law catches up," he said.

The Maharashtra police have filed two FIRs against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for delivering inflammatory speeches on Sunday on two separate occasions in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Speaking at an event organised in support of the religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj in Ahmednagar, Rane defended him, saying, "If you dare harm our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your mosque and hunt you down one by one. Keep this in mind."

Controversial Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, known for his anti-Muslim remarks, has faced criminal cases for his derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

The event, Sakal Hindu Samaj Andolan, at which Rane delivered the speech, was organised in support of Ramgiri Maharaj.

article-image

Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made derogatory remarks during a religious program in Nashik’s Shah Panchale village.

The BJP MLA came under fire from Muslim leaders and opposition parties after a clip of his speech went viral.

