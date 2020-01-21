CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend a special screening of Tanhaji

Mumbai: With a view to showcase the natural heritage of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch a photographic film called 'Wild Mumbai' on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at Plaza Cinema, Dadar. The film is scheduled to be screened at 'World Wilderness Congress' to be held at Jaipur in March 2020.

Following the launch of the photographic film, the movie Tanhaji- An Unsung Hero will be screened for the corporators and civic officials at the Plaza cinema.