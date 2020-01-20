CM Uddhav Thackeray asks police to step up anti-terror activities

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the police to step up efforts to counter terrorist and naxal activities in Maharashtra. He also asked the police to study tactics used by criminals to tackle the changing nature of crimes in the state. He was speaking at the half yearly conference of the state police.

The CM said police training in Singapore is mandatory for all citizens and six to seven year old children are trained to fight terrorist activities. He suggested that training be introduced since school days.

CM assured that the government will provide assistance to set up forensic lab, cyber lab and provide funds for the modernisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds planning and finance department, assured that funds won't be a problem to carry out modernisation. The government will make efforts to get additional funds from the Centre for the procurement of modern weapons and gadgets for the police force.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the police to quickly respond to the complaints to detect the case. He suggested the state police should coordinate with the Telengana and Chhattisgarh police to jointly tackle the naxal menace. He also asked the police to step up efforts to curb human trafficking and illegal money lending in the state.