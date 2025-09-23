CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation For AWS Data Centre In Mumbai, Flags Off Mobile STEM Lab | X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) upcoming data centre in Mumbai. The project is part of the company’s USD 8.3 billion (approx. ₹69,000 crore) investment in the state, aimed at strengthening cloud infrastructure and driving digital transformation. The ceremony was conducted from Varsha, the CM’s official residence.

Maharashtra as an Investment Hub

Speaking on the occasion, CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra continues to remain the most attractive destination for investors in India. He recalled that at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Maharashtra secured the highest share of investments among Indian states. It was during this global summit that AWS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra to invest in the cloud infrastructure sector, leading to this significant project.

Amazon’s Contribution to State Development

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Amazon’s investment will play a crucial role in the state’s progress. He also noted that the company’s contributions through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives will benefit sectors such as power supply, water, education, and skill development, providing long-term support to the people of Maharashtra.

Ease of Doing Business Measures

Highlighting the state government’s focus on industrial growth, Fadnavis said several initiatives have been undertaken to make it easier for entrepreneurs to set up businesses in Maharashtra. Measures include reducing the time required for clearances, simplifying approval processes, and fast-tracking applications through the dedicated ‘Ease of Doing Business’ War Room. Entrepreneurs can now also track the status of their proposals in real time.

Invitation to Amazon HQ and CSR Presentation

On behalf of Amazon, CM Fadnavis was invited to visit the company’s global headquarters in Seattle, USA. A presentation was also made about various CSR activities being implemented in Maharashtra by Amazon.

Launch of Mobile STEM Lab

Adding to the day’s events, CM Fadnavis flagged off India’s first “Think Big Mobile Van” under Amazon’s Mobile STEM Lab initiative. The specially designed van will travel across Mumbai to engage students with modern technology, innovative research, and new ideas, aiming to inspire the next generation of innovators.