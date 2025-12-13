CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes

CIDCO | File Image

Navi Mumbai: In a significant boost for homebuyers, the Maharashtra government has announced a flat 10 per cent reduction in prices across all categories of CIDCO homes in Navi Mumbai, a move expected to substantially ease the financial burden on middle- and lower-income families.

19,000 Homes Announced Across Multiple Navi Mumbai Nodes

Along with the price cut, CIDCO has announced an affordable housing scheme comprising 19,000 homes across key nodes including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharakopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel and Kalamboli. The scheme will be formally advertised on December 14, 2025, with the registration process already underway on CIDCO’s official housing portal.

The revised prices will apply to existing beneficiaries as well as new applicants, including those covered under the “My Preferred CIDCO Home” scheme launched in October 2024. Homes in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories will become significantly more affordable, officials said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision would strengthen the common citizen’s dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai. “The government’s decision to reduce CIDCO housing prices by 10 per cent will provide major relief to lakhs of applicants and directly benefit citizens aspiring to own a home in Navi Mumbai. The state remains committed to ensuring that every common citizen owns a home in this world-class city,” he said.

Eknath Shinde Links Decision to ‘Housing for All’ Vision

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the move aligns with inclusive and affordable housing goals. “This decision gives applicants a renewed opportunity to purchase homes at lower prices and reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Housing for All’. It will enable citizens to access authorised, quality homes at affordable rates,” Shinde said.

CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said the revised prices will also apply to homes under the October 2024 “My Preferred CIDCO Home” scheme across all listed nodes. “The 10 per cent reduction applies equally to existing beneficiaries and future applicants,” he said.

Additional PMAY Subsidy for EWS Buyers

EWS homebuyers will receive an added benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with eligible applicants entitled to a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh in addition to the 10 per cent price cut, significantly lowering the overall cost of home ownership.

Applicants who were successful in the February 19, 2025 lottery but later surrendered their allotted homes will be given another opportunity to rejoin the scheme under revised terms. Such applicants will be granted a 10-day window to confirm their allotment by completing the process through the CIDCO housing portal, officials added.

