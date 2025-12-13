‘Housing For All’ Scheme To Unlock Stalled Mumbai Redevelopment Projects Hit By Defence And Funnel Zone Curbs': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X @bhim_e

Mumbai: To accelerate the redevelopment of buildings stalled due to restrictions near defence establishments and funnel zones in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has introduced a new scheme titled ‘Housing for All’, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly on Friday.

Defence Proximity and Technical Curbs Had Halted Projects

The Chief Minister said that in several parts of Mumbai, redevelopment projects had remained stuck due to proximity to defence land, funnel zone limitations, and other technical constraints, making full utilisation of development potential impossible. To address these issues and revive such stalled projects, the state government has formulated the new ‘Housing for All’ scheme, which is expected to give a major boost to redevelopment activity in the city.

Under the scheme, free Floor Space Index (FSI) of up to 300 sq ft will be provided for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Additionally, tenements of up to 600 sq ft for weaker sections will be redeveloped free of cost. The required incentive FSI will remain applicable, while the basic FSI rights of original landowners will be fully protected, the Chief Minister clarified.

Unconsumed FSI to Be Converted Into Transferable Development Rights

CM Fadnavis further stated that unused development potential will be made available as ‘unconsumed FSI’ in the form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR). This provision will help generate financial resources necessary for redevelopment projects. Incentive premiums and allied benefits available under Development Control Regulations 33(7) and 33(9) will continue unchanged.

The new policy is expected to make several redevelopment projects within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits financially viable. Projects in areas that were earlier considered unfeasible—such as military-adjacent zones, Kandivali, Malad and Sewri—are now likely to move forward, providing significant relief to residents, the Chief Minister said.

