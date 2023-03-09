e-Paper Get App
They were administered the oath by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Chinchwad's Ashwini Jagtap, Kasba's Ravindra Dhangekar take oath as MLAs after win in by-polls | Twitter

The Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashwini Jagtap, who won bypolls recently from Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, respectively, on Thursday took oath as MLAs in the Assembly.

While Jagtap bowed before the opposition and treasury benches after taking oath, Dhangekar, whose win ended the BJP's 28-year-old stranglehold on Kasba Peth seat, was welcomed by the opposition legislators with thumping of benches.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad in Pune district were necessitated due to deaths of BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak.

Voting took place on February 26 and results were declared on March 2.

article-image

