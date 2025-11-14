Children's Day 2025: The Toy Bank Therapy Of Restaurateur Who Traded Tiffins For Treatment Of Over 1.5 Lakh Underprivileged Child Cancer Patients

Harakhchand Savla’s Jeevan Jyot Trust in Parel supports child cancer patients with treatment, meals, emotional care and joyful experiences | File Photo

Mumbai: Amidst the bustling lanes of Parel, adjacent to the towering structure of Tata Cancer Hospital, a small but mighty beacon of hope has been shining brightly for over four decades. The Jeevan Jyot Cancer Relief and Care Trust, established by Harakhchand Savla, 67, is more than just an organisation, it is a second home and a fortress of positivity for thousands of children from across the country battling the dreaded disease.

How Regret Sparked a Lifelong Mission

The genesis of Jeevan Jyot is a deeply human story of regret that blossomed into selfless service. It was 43 years ago when Savla, then running a popular restaurant in Lower Parel, was approached by a distressed outstation woman seeking help for her mother’s cancer treatment. Unaware of the nuances, Savla directed her to Tata Hospital but, fearing the expense, later took them to the state-run Sion Hospital.

It was only after a few more visits that he learnt about the charitable wing of Tata cancer hospital. The new learning brought a sense of guilt to him for not knowing about a crucial detail and misguiding the lady and her ailing mother to a non-speciality hospital. The regret changed his life and since then, he has dedicated himself to helping cancer patients access affordable and specialised treatment, with a specific focus on children.

Harakhchand Savla’s Jeevan Jyot Trust in Parel supports child cancer patients with treatment, meals, emotional care and joyful experiences | File Photo

Supporting the Most Vulnerable — Child Cancer Patients

Savla noticed that underprivileged child cancer patients, most of them battling blood cancer, were the most vulnerable to the disease as they required two to three years of treatment. These children, who live with their relatives or low-budget guest houses or even footpaths, get crushed between the financial burden and the psychological toll of the disease.

The NGO helps children fight the disease by assisting with large expenses such as MRI, PET scans, chemotherapy and more. It has helped more than 1.5 lakh children lead a positive and joyous life while battling the fatal disease.

Harakhchand Savla’s Jeevan Jyot Trust in Parel supports child cancer patients with treatment, meals, emotional care and joyful experiences | File Photo

A Toy Bank, Outings & Joy Amidst Pain

However, their aim goes beyond mere medical assistance. It is to help children overcome the fear of the fatal disease and enjoy life and keep a positive approach. This is where the magic of childhood is fiercely protected.

The NGO is known to be running a successful toy bank, where kids can issue toys to take to their residence, play with them, and later exchange them for a new one.

It organises monthly outings, which includes movie shows, magic shows, mimicry, and puppet shows to cultural events and games. With the help of a few generous donors, these little warriors have even been treated to extraordinary experiences like boat parties and exciting helicopter rides as well as water park visits.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Savla said, “The guilt of not being able to help someone has never faded. This has now transformed into my life's aim and children have been the centre focus. These delicate flower buds come from across the country, leaving their home, to get treatment. The goal is to not let them wither in this concrete jungle.”

Feeding Hundreds, Providing Dignity, Supporting All Patients

Jeevan Jyot’s compassion extends to all patients. The NGO ensures that patients and their relatives are well-nourished, feeding around 700 people daily. They have helped over 800 people get prosthetic legs after losing their limbs to cancer. With immense dignity, it has performed the last rites for more than 300 patients who had nobody to look after them in their final days.

Savla, who now resides in Mulund, also runs an old age home in a rented bungalow in the locality, which is now home to 25 senior citizens, left on streets by their children.

A New Dream: Bringing Grandparents and Orphans Together

During his social service of cancer patients, he has also come across numerous orphan child patients and this has fueled a touching new dream. He envisions a larger, integrated centre where these orphan child patients can live alongside the elderly citizens.

Also Watch:

"The former can get grandparents and the latter can get grandchildren. The goal is to create a warm, inter-generational family unit,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/