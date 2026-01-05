Maharashtra Public Healthcare Boost: 'Jan Aushadhi' Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals

Jan Aushadhi centres to be established in all district hospitals to improve access to affordable medicines across Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: In a major boost to Maharashtra’s public healthcare system, Jan Aushadhi centres will be established in every district hospital across the state, significantly improving access to affordable medicines and easing the financial burden of treatment for patients.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting in Delhi between Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda and Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Focus on affordable medicines and grassroots healthcare

The meeting focused on strengthening public health infrastructure, expanding the availability of low-cost medicines, accelerating tuberculosis (TB) elimination efforts, and improving the implementation of national health programmes across Maharashtra.

Emphasising the need to make essential medicines affordable and easily accessible, the Union Health Minister directed the state to expand Jan Aushadhi centres as well as Amrit pharmacies in district hospitals. These centres will ensure the availability of quality generic medicines at significantly reduced prices, benefiting patients from economically weaker sections.

Officials stressed that healthcare services must be strengthened at the grassroots level with a patient-centric approach, rather than remaining confined to policy frameworks.

The aim is to ensure that the benefits of government health initiatives directly reach citizens, particularly those in rural and underserved areas. Health Secretary Ravindran and Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar were also present at the meeting.

Mission-mode push for TB elimination

Key decisions were also taken to intensify Maharashtra’s efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis. Officials said mission-mode campaigns will be launched at district and taluka levels, focusing on expanded screening, early diagnosis, and uninterrupted treatment.

“Special emphasis will be placed on identifying cases early and ensuring that patients complete their treatment,” said an official present at the meeting.

Nutritional support and diagnostic outreach strengthened

Nutritional support for TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra scheme will be further strengthened through the provision of food baskets, aimed at improving recovery and treatment outcomes. To enhance early detection, the central government will provide Maharashtra with 96 additional hand-held X-ray machines.

This move is expected to significantly improve diagnostic outreach, especially in remote and rural areas, enabling timely treatment and bringing the state closer to its TB elimination goals.

