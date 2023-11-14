Children's Day 2023: City Schools Adjust Plans Due To Diwali Break

Representative pic

Mumbai: Children’s Day is observed across India on November 14, commemorating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. However, the celebrations in Mumbai schools have been subdued this year due to the ongoing Diwali holidays.

The schools include Lodha World School (Navi Mumbai), Podar International School (Kalyan), Rahul International School (Mira Road), St.Theresa Convent School (Dombivli), Rustomjee International School (Dahisar), St Joseph's High School (Juhu) and many others. Some institutions have also opted to celebrate the day after the Diwali break.

Some schools plan to celebrate after break

“As the Children's Day was coinciding with the Diwali holiday, we planned to celebrate it after the break,” said Linda D'costa, Principal, St Joseph High School, Andheri West. Vice Principal of Chandresh Lodha Memorial High School, Nala Sopara, Lakshmi Naidu, mentioned: “We unfortunately cannot celebrate the day this year. However, I will be wishing my students in our official WhatsApp group,” said

Despite the shift in plans this year, students eagerly await the postponed celebration after the Diwali break.

“We always look forward to this celebration in our school. I'm excited about it,” said Among Patil, a class 10th student of Rustomjee International School, Dahisar. Another student of standard seven enrolled at Saraswati Vidyalaya High School, Thane, said, “It is sad not to celebrate the Children's Day at school and with friends but I hope we can have a good celebration soon.”

Creative ideas to celebrate Children's Day

However, a few of the Mumbai schools have decided to come up with innovative ways to make their postponed celebration more memorable for the children this year.“The young teachers in our school will dress up in school uniforms and perform for students. They will dance, enact a drama, sing and more,” revealed Rama Das, Principal of Pawar Public School, Mumbai.

“The teachers will prepare special performances like fashion shows, dance and drama for the students,” said Joyce Britto, Vice Principal, Rahul International School, Mira Road.“We will have a common celebration in the lobby where the teachers will enact various value-based skits for the students. It will be memorable for them as their teachers will be performing,” she added.

School principals share their ideas:

Linda D’costa, Principal at St Joseph High, Andheri West, plans to celebrate post-Diwali break

Lakshmi Naidu, Vice Principal at Chandresh Lodha Memorial High, Nala Sopara, regrets inability to celebrate

Students, like Patil from Rustomjee International, Dahisar, excited about postponed celebration

Saraswati Vidyalaya High School student expresses sadness but hopes for a good celebration soon

Pawar Public School, Mumbai, plans innovative celebration with teachers performing in school uniforms

Rama Das, Principal of Pawar Public School, mentions special teacher performances including dance and drama

