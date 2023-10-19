Navi Mumbai: PMC Organises Poster Making Competition At Panvel's St. Joseph's School On Firecracker Ban For Eco-Friendly Diwali | Amit Srivastava

As part of the Majhi Vasundhara Campaign 4.0, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a series of activities. On October 18, a poster-making competition was held at St. Joseph's School in New Panvel, with the aim of promoting eco-friendly festivals.

Focus on ban on firecrackers for an Environment-Friendly Diwali

The civic body has been actively engaging in various activities to raise environmental awareness among students. On the recommendation of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Viddate, a poster-making competition was organized at St. Joseph's School in New Panvel, focusing on the ban on firecrackers and promoting an Environment-Friendly Diwali. This competition was designed to educate students about the significance of celebrating festivals in an environmentally responsible manner.

Approximately 200 students enthusiastically participated in this competition, which was divided into two groups: 5th to 7th grade and 8th to 10th grade. The winning students received medals and certificates as recognition for their outstanding efforts. The PMC intends to continue this competition and expand it to four more schools within the municipal area.

The event received valuable support from key figures, including the Head of the Environment Department, Manoj Chavan, School Principal Farzana Tungekar, and Painting Teacher Sachin Katkar.