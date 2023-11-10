Mumbai News: Schools Illuminate City Through Social Outreach For Diwali Celebrations

Mumbai schools have been changing the Diwali narrative by celebrating the festival with under-privileged students from NGOs across the city. | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: The entire city of Mumbai has been ablaze in the lights of Diwali. Although schools have been on a Diwali break, student's spirits are high. Schools all over the city have hoisted the ethos of the students by organizing various festivities around the joyous occasion. With a focus on social outreach, schools have been making an effort to light the lives of children all over the city.

JBCN International School, Parel organized a Diwali Mela hosted by the pre-primary section on November 3. In the Diwali spirit of giving, they collaborated with NGOs Raj Uphar, Om Creations, and Creative Handicrafts for social outreach.

In the secondary school, diyas crafted by the team from the NGO Om Creations were sold to teachers and used as gifts for the housekeeping staff of the school.

Another school, Orchids The International School, Newtown, celebrated Children's Day and Diwali with the children from NGO Proyojon through a friendly football match and an English reading session. They invited East Bengal football club goalkeeper coach Javier Pinillos and captain of the club Cleiton Silva to the event as well.

"We have organized a friendly match between the underprivileged children, who are not being blessed to go to school and the students of Orchids The International School," said Sharmili Shah, Principal of Orchids The International School, Newtown. She added that students from Proyojon and Orchids celebrated the festival through Diya painting.

Lodha World School, Thane, organized a food festival based on different continents and diet plans allotted to students. The students participated in a cleanliness drive at the end of the day where classrooms were set straight by the students after.

JBCN International School, Borivali, also organized a fun fair called 'Golden Bonds' for students from grades 1 to 5 and their grandparents. Incorporating the sentiment of sharing the joys of Diwali, the fun fair was a fundraising event having stalls set up by kids from NGOs.

Exams haven't dampened the students. Lodha World School, Taloja organized diya-making competitions in classrooms, while students brought quintessential Diwali 'Faral' and sweets from home.

Students all over the city have been abuzz with talks of their school's Diwali festivities. Gargi Vishwakarma, a student from VIBGYOR Rise School, Malad West, said that students were divided into teams and asked to get raw materials. "This was a very fun experience for me," Gargi said.