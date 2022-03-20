Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti as per tithi, tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Every year, the official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19, as this date was certified by a committee of historians a few years back.

The Shiv Sena, however, celebrates the birth anniversary as per the Marathi calendar on Falgun Vadya Tritiya -- the third day of Falgun month, which can vary and falls sometime between February and March. This time, Shiv Jayanti will be tomorrow on March 21 as per ‘tithi’.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary (celebrated as per Hindu tithi) on Monday and asked people to observe it while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The state home department's guidelines said cultural programmes must be organised keeping in mind pandemic norms and rules as laid down by the local administration and police.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with the addition to the tally being 113 on Sunday.

It has a caseload of 78,72,413, which includes 1,43,767 deaths.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:45 PM IST