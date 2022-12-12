Chhatrapati Shivaji belongs to the Kunbi community: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stokes controversy

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

State Congress Chief Mr Nana Patole on Monday stoked controversy after he claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belongs to the Kunbi community. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ruled the state by giving direction not only to Maharashtra but for the entire country. Mr Patole was speaking at Akola.

‘’I am working on the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj,’’ he said. However, Patole’s comment has sparked a new controversy days after Governor Mr BS Koshyari, BJP spokesperson Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Tourism Minister Mr Mangalprabhat Lodha, Shinde group MLA Mr Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP MLA Mr Prasad Lad had made controversial statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Mr Patole has now been added to the list of these leaders.

Meanwhile, Mr Patole alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who beg for votes in the name of great men during the elections after the polls are over, insult the same great men. ‘’It seems that there is a competition between the BJP leaders in insulting the great men of Maharashtra despite living in the state. BJP has not taken any action against these leaders who insulted great men, but did not even reprimand them in private, instead these 'great' leaders were made to stand next to the Prime Minister, this is an insult to Maharashtra and our idols,’’ he claimed.

Mr Patole said that the BJP says one thing and does something else especially when it comes to the great men of the state.