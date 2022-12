BS Koshyari with Amit Shah in earlier photo | ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is currently embroiled in a controversy over remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking direction on next course of action.

The letter dated December 6 have surfaced today, on December 12. In his letter he clarified that he had not insulted the warrior king & other icons.

Here's the letter:

Amid raging controversy over his comment that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of older days @maha_governor BS Koshyari in a letter to home minister @AmitShah clarified that he had not insulted the warrior king & other icons

Has sought HM's guidance @fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 12, 2022

This is a breaking story