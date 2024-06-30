 Change In Terminal And Revision In Timing Of Two Pairs Of Trains, First AC Coach Added To Dadar–Porbandar Express; Click Here To Know More
Change In Terminal And Revision In Timing Of Two Pairs Of Trains, First AC Coach Added To Dadar–Porbandar Express; Click Here To Know More

The changes is being done on a temporary basis till further notice.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railway | Wikipedia

The originating/terminating station of Train No. 19003/04 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express and Train No. 09051/52 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Express is being changed to Dadar station. One 1st AC coach is being added to 19015/19016 Dadar – Porbandar Express.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the changes are as under:

• Change in Terminal & Timing of Train No. 19003/04 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express

The terminal of Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express has been changed to Dadar instead of Bandra Terminus. Train No. 19003 which presently originates from Bandra Terminus at 00.05 hrs every Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays will originate from *Dadar* w.e.f., 04th July, 2024 at 00.05 hrs., every Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays. There will be no change in timings of halts in the intermediate stations. 

Similarly, Train No. 19004 Bhusaval – Dadar Khandesh Express will terminate at Dadar at 05.15 hrs. instead of Bandra Terminus with effect from 04th July, 2024. The arrival & departure timings between Navsari and Borivali stations have been revised.

The above changes is being done on a temporary basis till further notice. 

• Change in Terminal & Timing of Train No. 09051/52 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Express

The terminal of Train No. 09051/09052 Mumbai Central - Bhusaval has been changed to Dadar instead of Mumbai Central. Train No. 09051 Dadar – Bhusaval Express will now originate from Dadar at 00.05 hrs., every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday instead of Mumbai Central. There will be no change in timings of halts in the intermediate stations. This change will be effective from 03rd July, 2024. 

 Similarly, Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Dadar Express will terminate at Dadar at 05.15 hrs. instead of Mumbai Central with effect from 03rd July, 2024.

The above trains has been further extended from 03rd July, 2024 up to 27th September, 2024. 

• Revised composition of Train No. 19016/19015 Porbandar – Dadar Express

One 1st AC coach has been added to Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Express w.e.f. 01st July, 2024 and to Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Express w.e.f. 04th July, 2024, till further advice. 

The booking of extended trips of *Train No. 09051 will open from 01st July, 2024 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

