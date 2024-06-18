 West Bengal Train Tragedy: Train Services Resume At Kanchenjunga Express Collision Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Train Tragedy: Train Services Resume At Kanchenjunga Express Collision Site

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Train Services Resume At Kanchenjunga Express Collision Site

A Railway official told ANI that, the restoration work on the railway line had started yesterday night. The trial of an engine was carried out upline towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) on Monday.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image

Darjeeling (WB): Train services resumed on Tuesday on the railway line in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district where the Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident on Monday, killing 8 people and leaving around 25 people injured.

A Railway official told ANI that, the restoration work on the railway line had started yesterday night. The trial of an engine was carried out upline towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) on Monday.

Surendra Kumar, DRM Katihar, Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI that for the last 24 hours, all the workers have been working very diligently to restore the railway line.

"For the last 24 hours, all the railway workers have been working very diligently. There was incessant rainfall last night, yet they were working to restore the line...Almost 90% work has been done...All causes that could have contributed to this incident are being examined by CCRS," Surendra Kumar said.

Accident-Hit Kanchenjunga Express Arrives at Sealdah Station In Kolkata After Completion Of Restoration work

Meanwhile, the accident-hit Kanchenjunga Express with its unaffected coaches arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours of Tuesday after the completion of restoration work.

Read Also
West Bengal Train Tragedy: President Murmu, PM Modi, & Other Top Leaders Condole Loss Of Lives In...
article-image

About The Accident

The accident took place about 10 km from the New Jalpaiguri station, in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, at 8.55 a.m. The accident happened when a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express. The goods train hit a stationary Kanchanjunga Express from behind on the same track at speed. Due to the accident, several trains running under the Northeast Frontier Railways were cancelled or diverted on Tuesday.

Read Also
West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10...
article-image

According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains, including (15719) Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, (15720) Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, (12042) New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, (12041) Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and (15724) Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express have been cancelled for today.

Train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by Northeast Frontier Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De.

As per the railways, train number 20504 from New Delhi--Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 13176 from Silchar--Sealedah Kanchanjungha Express, and 12523 from New Jalpaiguri--New Delhi Superfast Express were diverted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killing Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killing Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Chief Commissioner Of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak...

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Chief Commissioner Of Railway Safety, Northeast Frontier Railway, Janak...

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Train Services Resume At Kanchenjunga Express Collision Site

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Train Services Resume At Kanchenjunga Express Collision Site

Assam: Water Level Of Brahmaputra River Rises Following Incessant Rainfall

Assam: Water Level Of Brahmaputra River Rises Following Incessant Rainfall

Purported Video Clip Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi From Gujarat Jail Sending 'Eid Mubarak' Wishes To...

Purported Video Clip Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi From Gujarat Jail Sending 'Eid Mubarak' Wishes To...