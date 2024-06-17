 West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10 Lakh For Victims' Kin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10 Lakh For Victims' Kin

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10 Lakh For Victims' Kin

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia would be given to the next of kin of the deceased in the train accident.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Kanchenjunga Express train accident in West Bengal on Monday.

"Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims' families. Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2.5 lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 to those injured," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Railways Minister is also set to reach the accident site in Bengal to take stock of the situation. He informed on his X handle that rescue operations were going on on a war-footing.

Ex-Gratia Announced By Prime Minister's Office

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia would be given to the next of kin of the deceased in the train accident.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO tweeted.

Read Also
West Bengal Train Tragedy: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desks At Several Stations; Check...
article-image

According to the latest updates, eight people have died and more than 50 passengers were injured in the train tragedy, which occurred after a goods train hit the Kanchenjunga Express train from behind near Rangapani station, near New Jalpaiguri.

Kanchenjunga Express, a train that runs on a daily basis, connects Bengal with cities like Silchar and Agartala in the northeast.

The Railways have released helpline numbers where people could call and seek information about the situation. The numbers are 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622, and 03612731623 at Guwahati.

With train mishap blocking the primary railway connectivity route between West Bengal and North-East, the Railways have also diverted routes of some long-distance trains including Rajdhani Express and Vande Bharat Express.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Four Solar Parks Of 2950 MW To Be Set Up In Rajasthan

Four Solar Parks Of 2950 MW To Be Set Up In Rajasthan

West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President...

West Bengal Train Tragedy: 'Utter Mismanagement Of Railway Ministry,' Says Congress President...

'Raja Mahal': TDP MLA Corners Jagan Mohan Reddy Over 'Lavish' Rushikonda Buildings Allegedly Worth...

'Raja Mahal': TDP MLA Corners Jagan Mohan Reddy Over 'Lavish' Rushikonda Buildings Allegedly Worth...

Dead Snake, Expired Bread Allegedly Served In Meal At Bihar Govt College; Scary Visuals Surface

Dead Snake, Expired Bread Allegedly Served In Meal At Bihar Govt College; Scary Visuals Surface

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10...

West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Enhanced Ex-Gratia Of ₹10...