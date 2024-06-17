West Bengal Train Tragedy: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desks At Several Stations; Check For Helpline Numbers Here |

West Bengal: At least five passengers were killed and over 20 sustained injuries after a goods train collided with the Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, police reported.

"Five passengers have died and 20-25 are injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

#WATCH | "Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," says Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police. pic.twitter.com/5YQM8LdzLo — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

The Kanchenjunga Express, running from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata, was bound for Sealdah when it was struck from behind by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. This information was provided by Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

West Bengal | Sealdah Eastern Railway sets up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling district pic.twitter.com/KLOY7Jn8rB — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Details On Helplines

The Sealdah Eastern Railway has established a control desk at Rangapani station following the collision. Helpline numbers for those affected by the Kanchenjunga Express train collision have been set up at various stations:

- Lumding station: 03674263958, 03674263831, 03674263120, 03674263126, 03674263858

- Guwahati Station: 03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623

- Katihar: 09002041952, 09771441956

Helpline numbers for Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga train collision near Rangapani.



Helpline no. Lumding station

03674263958

03674263831

03674263120

03674263126

03674263858



Helpline No. Guwahati Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623



Helpline No. Katihar

09002041952… — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) June 17, 2024

Visuals from the site depicted a wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air. According to Railway sources, the goods container train overshot the signal and collided with the rear parcel coach of the Kanchenjunga Express. The train had two parcels and one coach for the guard.

#WATCH | Teams of NDRF and Police are present at Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Ruidhasa, Darjeeling district of West Bengal; 5 passengers have died in the accident pic.twitter.com/PCtqpoMncU — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Divisional Railway officials have reached the accident site. A total of 15 ambulances and medical equipment have also been dispatched to the scene. Officials are currently reviewing the situation.

Details On The Horrific Crash

The accident occurred in the Rangapani area within the Katihar Railway Division, just ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction, around 8:45 am. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acknowledged the incident, stating that it took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing. "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations are ongoing at a rapid pace. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being transferred to hospitals. Senior officials have reached the site," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 17, 2024

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, the Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train," Banerjee posted on X.

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

"The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on a war-footing has been initiated," the West Bengal Chief Minister added.