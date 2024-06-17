 West Bengal Train Tragedy: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Leaves For Crash Site To Take Stock Of Relief Operations
At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after the accident near Rangapani station in West Bengal.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri.

About The Incident

Soon after the accident, Vaishnaw said on X, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."

