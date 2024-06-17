WB Train Mishap: 5 Dead, Several Injured As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjunga Express In Siliguri; Check Visuals

Siliguri: In a major mishap reported in West Bengal, Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga Express (passenger) train got derailed after being hit by a goods train from behind. Reports suggest that two bogies got uprooted, trampled and thrown off the tracks. Five people have died and 30 people have been injured in the tragic crash.
"Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.
As per a PTI report, "The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR). There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am. The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to the massive accident. CM Mamata Banerjee took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."
Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata.