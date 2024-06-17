WB Train Mishap: 5 Dead, Several Injured As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjunga Express In Siliguri; Check Visuals

Siliguri: In a major mishap reported in West Bengal, Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga Express (passenger) train got derailed after being hit by a goods train from behind. Reports suggest that two bogies got uprooted, trampled and thrown off the tracks. Five people have died and 30 people have been injured in the tragic crash.

Major train accident in #Bengal. Sealdah bound #KanchanjungaExpress (passenger) derailed after being hit by a goods train from behind. Two bogies have been uprooted, trampled and thrown off the tracks. Many feared trapped. Rescue work has started by Police and locals. Horrible… pic.twitter.com/E6vZ9jNwmR — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) June 17, 2024

Kanchanjunga Express hit by goods train in West Bengal's Siliguri. Several passengers injured, confirmation on any casualties awaited. pic.twitter.com/2ccbCmN98T — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 17, 2024

"Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.

#WATCH | "Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," says Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police. pic.twitter.com/5YQM8LdzLo — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

As per a PTI report, "The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR). There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am. The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweets, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site." https://t.co/YA9oryGay5 pic.twitter.com/bYdVWNDt4U — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to the massive accident. CM Mamata Banerjee took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata.