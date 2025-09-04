 UP Shocker: Youth Tied To Pole & Brutally Thrashed By Villagers Who Mistook Him For Thief In Kanpur – VIDEO
A video of the humiliation has since surfaced. The clip shows the man, semi-naked, tied to the pole while being assaulted. He can be seen crying, surrounded by villagers.

Thursday, September 04, 2025
article-image
Youth Tied To Pole & Brutally Thrashed By Villagers Who Mistook Him For Thief | X/@Shyamtiwariknp

Kanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A young man was reportedly tied to a pole and brutally thrashed by villagers after they mistook him for a thief on Wednesday.

The youth has been identified as Siddhanth Rai, a resident of Kannauj. Rai, along with his friends, was celebrating a friend’s birthday on the highway after having dinner at a Dhaba in Bhawanipur on Wednesday.

Later, Rai, who was intoxicated, got angry after an argument broke out during the liquor party and trespassed alone into the Bhawanipur village. At around 2:30 AM, while he was drinking water in the village, locals mistook him for a thief. They beat him and tied him to a pole. When the police arrived at the spot, the villagers scuffled with the police personnel.

Police Action

Based on a complaint filed by the village watchman, a case was registered against the village head and unidentified villagers on Wednesday.

'Stop My Postmortem, I'm Alive!': Youth Shocks Kanpur Police After Being Mistakenly Declared Dead
article-image

"On 03.09.2025, in the Shivrajpur police station area under Bhatpura village, around 7:30 AM, villagers caught a person, tied him to a pole, and beat him. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and found that the person is mentally unwell. He is being interrogated. Cases have been registered under relevant sections against the people involved in the incident, and their arrest is being ensured," Bilhaur Assistant Police Commissioner Amar Nath said.

