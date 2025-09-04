AASU Stages 11-Hour Protest In Assam Against CAA Deadline Extension

ANI

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) led by its President Utpal Sharma today staged an 11 hour protest at Dighalipukhuri, here in Guwahati demanding deportation of illegal immigrants from Assam and also the implementation of the Assam Accord. The protest which started from 6 AM is being carried out in all the district of Assam.

The protest is being carried out against the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification extending deadline for granting Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) till December 31, 2024. The protest saw AASU rejecting the Union Home Ministry’s notification order and reiterated that “regardless of religion, all foreigners, be it Hindus or Muslims shall have to leave Assam”.

Utpal Sharma. President, AASU while speaking to media persons in Dighalipukhuri stressed for the immediate eviction of illegal immigrants, irrespective of religion and also the prior implementation of the Assam Accord. Sharma also called for the repeal of the just implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Apart from it, Sharma also stressed that the Indo- Bangla border be sealed just like the Indo- Pakistan border and strict vigilance should be maintained in the bordering areas to check illegal immigration.

Speaking of the five (5) martyrs who laid down their lives during the anti- CAA protests, the AASU president said that their deaths were not justified in granting citizenship to foreign nationals.

The student’s body also criticised the Assam Government for accepting immigrants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged that Assam be barred from the Citizenship Amendment Act since the State is already bearing the burden of demographic pressure and has called for the repeal of Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 in Assam. The students’ body also stressed that it would continue to protest against the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 which was imposed without proper consultation.