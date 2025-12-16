 Over 41.8 Lakh Voters Dropped From Rajasthan Draft Electoral Rolls After Special Revision
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOver 41.8 Lakh Voters Dropped From Rajasthan Draft Electoral Rolls After Special Revision

Over 41.8 Lakh Voters Dropped From Rajasthan Draft Electoral Rolls After Special Revision

As per the data provided by the Election Commission of India, out of the total deleted voters, 8.75 lakhs (1.6%) are deceased, 29.6 lakhs (5.43%) are permanently shifted or absent, and 3.44 lakhs (0.63%) are enrolled at multiple places.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Over 41.8 Lakh Voters Dropped From Rajasthan Draft Electoral Rolls After Special Revision | File Pic

Jaipur: Around 41.85 lakh voters have been deleted out of around 5.47 crores in the draft electoral rolls released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Rajasthan on Tuesday. These are the voters who have been either absent, shifted, or deceased, and the election commission couldn't collect their enumeration forms during the SIR exercise that lasted for more than a month.

As per the data provided by the Election Commission of India, out of the total deleted voters, 8.75 lakhs (1.6%) are deceased, 29.6 lakhs (5.43%) are permanently shifted or absent, and 3.44 lakhs (0.63%) are enrolled at multiple places.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, said that no further notices will be issued to the voters whose names have been removed. If they have any objections, they can submit their claims with supporting documents. The names removed include those of permanently shifted, deceased, or absent voters and duplicate entries.

He said that notices will be issued to 11 lakh voters whose addresses could not be verified. These voters will be able to get their names added to the list by submitting the necessary documents.

FPJ Shorts
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Read Also
West Bengal Election Commission Releases SIR Draft Electoral Rolls For 2026, Deletes Over 58 Lakh...
article-image

Maximum deletions have been done in Jaipur district, where 5.36 lakh (11.12%) have been removed across 17 assembly constituencies. There were 4,823,379 voters in the 17 assembly constituencies of Jaipur before SIR. Following this revision, the draft electoral roll now contains 4,287,103 voters.

A total of 61,674 voters (16.46 percent) have been deleted from the electoral rolls of Sanganer, the constituency of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP...

Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces To Support Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026; Here's Why

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces To Support Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026; Here's Why