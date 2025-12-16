Over 41.8 Lakh Voters Dropped From Rajasthan Draft Electoral Rolls After Special Revision | File Pic

Jaipur: Around 41.85 lakh voters have been deleted out of around 5.47 crores in the draft electoral rolls released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Rajasthan on Tuesday. These are the voters who have been either absent, shifted, or deceased, and the election commission couldn't collect their enumeration forms during the SIR exercise that lasted for more than a month.

As per the data provided by the Election Commission of India, out of the total deleted voters, 8.75 lakhs (1.6%) are deceased, 29.6 lakhs (5.43%) are permanently shifted or absent, and 3.44 lakhs (0.63%) are enrolled at multiple places.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, said that no further notices will be issued to the voters whose names have been removed. If they have any objections, they can submit their claims with supporting documents. The names removed include those of permanently shifted, deceased, or absent voters and duplicate entries.

He said that notices will be issued to 11 lakh voters whose addresses could not be verified. These voters will be able to get their names added to the list by submitting the necessary documents.

Maximum deletions have been done in Jaipur district, where 5.36 lakh (11.12%) have been removed across 17 assembly constituencies. There were 4,823,379 voters in the 17 assembly constituencies of Jaipur before SIR. Following this revision, the draft electoral roll now contains 4,287,103 voters.

A total of 61,674 voters (16.46 percent) have been deleted from the electoral rolls of Sanganer, the constituency of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.