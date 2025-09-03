'BJP Govt Will Be In Assam Till 2047,' Says BJP's Numal Momin, As He Calls Congress A 'Rotten Egg'

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin. | X @ANI

Guwahati: Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin claimed that the BJP government will be in Assam till 2047 and called Congress a "rotten egg." Momin further claimed that, in the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Congress may get a maximum of 15 seats.

"BJP is a party which doesn't require preparations for any election. We work 365 days for the party. In every booth, the party workers listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat every month. That means every month, a minimum meeting is going on in each booth. Apart from this, there are many party programmes held in every constituency every month. Mandal level, booth level, and district level meetings are going on," said Momin.

The Deputy Speaker told ANI, "Recently, in Guwahati, all Panchayat representatives gathered in a rally in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We don't need extra preparations. We are fully prepared for the election at any time. If you look at the other political parties like Congress and other regional parties, they are sleeping; they are awake only for two to three months. If the BJP gets an absolute majority, they blame EVM tampering, vote chori, etc. BJP workers are working day and night like ants. Till 2047, there will be a BJP government in Assam. Not only in 2026, but the BJP will be in power in Assam till 2047, if the current strategy of the BJP is working till 2047. Because BJP cadres are very hard-working, sincere and dedicated to the nation."

He further said that the BJP workers are very much in love with the nation, and we have full faith and strength that we will form the government again and again.

Momin stated, "We will register a landslide victory in Assam in 2026. Congress will get a single digit this time. If they do minority appeasement politics, Congress may win 12-15 seats, not more than that. Congress only knows how to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister. But they don't work on ground level. Now, voters are very intelligent."

"During Congress time, there was only corruption. The king of corruption is the Congress party. After Modi ji came to power, everything was digitalised, DBT, and there is no chance of corruption. Our people are against corruption. All party workers are working together for the nation's development. And this is how we can win elections again and again, and Congress can't defeat us," Numal Momin added.

He also stated that Congress will never come to power in the Northeast region due to its misrule in this region.

"Congress is a rotten egg. Who will buy a rotten egg? Nobody will purchase Congress' ideology, idea, or propaganda. Now people are with the BJP, development, peace, economic upliftment of their own family," Momin concluded.

