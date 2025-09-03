 Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3
According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Phase II of the ongoing Udhna redevelopment work on Platform No. 1 has been completed. The halts of some of the DOWN trains that were temporarily skipped at Udhna station due to the block undertaken in view of this work, are being restored from 3rd September, 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Udhna station is undergoing complete transformation & is being developed into world class station. The work in connection with the Udhna station redevelopment on Platform No. 1 (Phase – II) has been completed. In view of this, the halt of a few trains that were temporarily discontinued at Udhna station is being restored back with effect from 3rd September, 2025.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway,  Vineet Abhishek, Phase II of the ongoing Udhna redevelopment work on Platform No. 1 has been completed. The halts of some of the DOWN trains that were temporarily skipped at Udhna station due to the block undertaken in view of this work, are being restored from 3rd September, 2025. The details of these trains are as under:

3.   Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch Express

4.   Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbander Saurashtra Express

5.   Train No. 69151 Valsad – Surat MEMU

6.   Train No. 19417 Borivali – Vatva Express

7.   Train No. 12921 Mumbai – Surat Flying Rani Express

8.   Train No. 69141 Sanjan – Surat MEMU

