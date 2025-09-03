 Centre's Relief To Members Of Persecuted Minorities! Home Ministry Extends CAA Cut-Off Date To Dec 21, 2024 - What It Means?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre's Relief To Members Of Persecuted Minorities! Home Ministry Extends CAA Cut-Off Date To Dec 21, 2024 - What It Means?

Centre's Relief To Members Of Persecuted Minorities! Home Ministry Extends CAA Cut-Off Date To Dec 21, 2024 - What It Means?

The significant order, issued under the just-implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, will come as a relief to a large number of people, especially Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over to India after 2014 and were worried about their fate.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Ministry Of Home Affairs | File Photo

New Delhi: Members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who came to India till December 31, 2024, to escape religious persecution will be allowed to stay in the country without passport or other travel documents, according to the Union Home Ministry.

About The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into force last year, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship. The significant order, issued under the just-implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, will come as a relief to a large number of people, especially Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over to India after 2014 and were worried about their fate.

Read Also
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
article-image

"A person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, and the validity of such documents have expired" will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa, according to an order issued by the Home Ministry.

FPJ Shorts
Rajnish Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Of Western Railway
Rajnish Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Of Western Railway
Six Gunmen Strike Jamshedpur’s Vardhman Jewellers, Flee With Gold And Diamonds Worth Lakhs; Owner Assaulted
Six Gunmen Strike Jamshedpur’s Vardhman Jewellers, Flee With Gold And Diamonds Worth Lakhs; Owner Assaulted
Tamil Nadu Govt To Set Up Dedicated Training Centre For Government College Faculty Members
Tamil Nadu Govt To Set Up Dedicated Training Centre For Government College Faculty Members
'Meri Maa Beech Se Phaad Degi’: BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s Minor Daughter Warns Samajwadi Party Workers For Trying To Intimidate Her – VIDEO
'Meri Maa Beech Se Phaad Degi’: BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s Minor Daughter Warns Samajwadi Party Workers For Trying To Intimidate Her – VIDEO

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajnish Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Of Western Railway

Rajnish Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Of Western Railway

Six Gunmen Strike Jamshedpur’s Vardhman Jewellers, Flee With Gold And Diamonds Worth Lakhs; Owner...

Six Gunmen Strike Jamshedpur’s Vardhman Jewellers, Flee With Gold And Diamonds Worth Lakhs; Owner...

'Meri Maa Beech Se Phaad Degi’: BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s Minor Daughter Warns Samajwadi Party...

'Meri Maa Beech Se Phaad Degi’: BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s Minor Daughter Warns Samajwadi Party...

Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3

Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3

Centre's Relief To Members Of Persecuted Minorities! Home Ministry Extends CAA Cut-Off Date To Dec...

Centre's Relief To Members Of Persecuted Minorities! Home Ministry Extends CAA Cut-Off Date To Dec...