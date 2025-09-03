 Tamil Nadu: Dalit Official Made To Apologise By Falling At Feet Of DMK Councillor Ramya Raja- VIDEO
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Dalit Official Made To Apologise By Falling At Feet Of DMK Councillor Ramya Raja- VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: Dalit Official Made To Apologise By Falling At Feet Of DMK Councillor Ramya Raja- VIDEO

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu has sparked widespread condemnation, showing a Scheduled Caste government employee prostrating himself before a DMK councillor within the Tindivanam Municipality premises.

The footage captures officer Muniyappan offering apologies to councillor Ramya Raja while onlookers can be heard demanding he express remorse for his actions.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the incident on social media, highlighting alleged contradictions in DMK's stance. He accused the ruling party of claiming to champion social justice while perpetrating discrimination in practice. "What the DMK parades as Social Justice is, in truth, nothing more than Social Injustice," he said.

Following the humiliating incident, Muniyappan approached Tindivanam police station to file a formal complaint against both Councillor Ramya and her spouse, Raja.

article-image

In his statement to authorities, Muniyappan detailed how the confrontation began when Ramya Raja requested a specific document. When he experienced delays in locating the paperwork, both the councillor and her husband allegedly subjected him to caste-based verbal abuse, using derogatory terms including "colony payyan" and "Pariah" while issuing threats.

According to Muniyappan's account, senior officials later organised an evening meeting where he was compelled to seek forgiveness from the councillor. He claims authorities specifically instructed him to prostrate himself at her feet as an apology gesture, resulting in the controversial footage that subsequently went viral.

Addressing the mounting criticism, Ramya Raja denied coercing the officer into the submissive gesture. Speaking to India Today, she maintained that Muniyappan's actions were spontaneous, claiming he became overwhelmed with emotion and chose to fall at her feet voluntarily without any external pressure or instruction.

