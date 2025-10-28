Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being | IANS

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced that the state government will launch Aam Aadmi Clinics in central jails as part of its effort to build a healthier Punjab and ensure comprehensive well-being for inmates.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh's Tweet

"In our effort to build a healthier Punjab, the Government is launching a pilot project to set up Aam Aadmi Clinics inside central jails, ensuring comprehensive healthcare and mental well-being for inmates," Singh posted on X.

The Punjab Minister further informed that psychologists and psychiatrists would also be deputed to support inmates' mental health, as the government believes in reforming individuals.

"We view jails as Sudhar Ghars (reform homes), believing that true justice lies in reforming individuals. Psychologists and psychiatrists will also be deputed to support inmates' mental health," Singh said.

He stated that Aam Aadmi clinics have treated over 4.20 crore patients across Punjab since August 15.

"Across Punjab, 881 Aam Aadmi clinics have already treated over 4.20 crore patients and conducted 2.29 crore free diagnostic tests since August 15, 2022," Singh said.

Singh on Monday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will launch a pilot project to open clinics in central jails for inmates that will provide crucial mental health support, in addition to their physical well-being. The Punjab Minister stressed that jails are meant to reform individuals.

In September, Balbir Singh announced the implementation of the state's cashless health insurance scheme, covering Rs 10 lakh per citizen, with individual cards to be issued for all family members.

Singh noted that there are no criteria for income or any other benefit for the scheme; the individual just needs to have an Aadhaar card from Punjab and a voter ID card.

"Every family will receive cashless health insurance of Rs 10,00,000. Individual cards will be created for all family members...There is no criterion for income or anything else; all an individual needs is an Aadhar card from Punjab and a voter card," Balbir Singh told reporters.

The Minister stressed that under the health insurance scheme, people can receive treatment at the best centre without any stress or debt, including all life-saving procedures, except for cosmetic surgeries. He stated that the scheme will be launched on October 2, for which registration has begun.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)