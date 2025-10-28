 On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

Police officials stated they are recording statements from both parties and investigating based on the viral video and other evidence. The FIR registration process is underway, and necessary action will be taken.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

A housing society secretary and several others allegedly broke into a flat and assaulted a woman and her brother over a parking dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

The assault occurred on 23 October at Kutir Apartment in Eldico City, under Madiyaon police station jurisdiction. Shalu Chaurasia, who lives in the flat with her brother whilst preparing for competitive examinations, alleged that the society's RWA president and other residents forced entry into her home and brutally attacked them.

In the viral 1-minute-4-second video, several men are seen breaking open the door and storming into the flat. A man wearing white kurta pyjama immediately begins slapping the woman, whilst others join in attacking both siblings. The assailants used a mosquito racket to beat them and hurled abuses during the assault. The video shows the victims being slapped approximately 20 times within 16 seconds.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Grand Chhath Puja Event On Gomti Ghat In Lucknow
article-image

The altercation reportedly began when the society guard moved Chaurasia's scooter from its parking spot, leading to a heated argument. Following the assault, the terrified siblings have been staying with friends for four days, afraid to return home.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside

In another video recorded outside Madiyaon police station, a tearful Chaurasia accused the police of refusing to register an FIR despite her repeated visits over four days. She criticised the authorities' inaction and questioned the state's law and order situation.

Police officials stated they are recording statements from both parties and investigating based on the viral video and other evidence. The FIR registration process is underway, and necessary action will be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured As 2 APSRTC Buses Collide In Chittoor

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...

Pak-Born Woman Granted Indian Citizenship Under CAA After 20 Years In Rampur; Calls It ‘Perfect...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Voter Registration

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Voter Registration

'Cyclone Montha Dangerously Close To Andhra Coast': IMD Warns Of Landfall Near Kakinada With Gusty...

'Cyclone Montha Dangerously Close To Andhra Coast': IMD Warns Of Landfall Near Kakinada With Gusty...