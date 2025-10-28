On Camera: Housing Society Secretary Assaults Woman & Her Brother Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow

A housing society secretary and several others allegedly broke into a flat and assaulted a woman and her brother over a parking dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

The assault occurred on 23 October at Kutir Apartment in Eldico City, under Madiyaon police station jurisdiction. Shalu Chaurasia, who lives in the flat with her brother whilst preparing for competitive examinations, alleged that the society's RWA president and other residents forced entry into her home and brutally attacked them.

In the viral 1-minute-4-second video, several men are seen breaking open the door and storming into the flat. A man wearing white kurta pyjama immediately begins slapping the woman, whilst others join in attacking both siblings. The assailants used a mosquito racket to beat them and hurled abuses during the assault. The video shows the victims being slapped approximately 20 times within 16 seconds.

The altercation reportedly began when the society guard moved Chaurasia's scooter from its parking spot, leading to a heated argument. Following the assault, the terrified siblings have been staying with friends for four days, afraid to return home.

In another video recorded outside Madiyaon police station, a tearful Chaurasia accused the police of refusing to register an FIR despite her repeated visits over four days. She criticised the authorities' inaction and questioned the state's law and order situation.

Police officials stated they are recording statements from both parties and investigating based on the viral video and other evidence. The FIR registration process is underway, and necessary action will be taken.