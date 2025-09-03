Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh on Wednesday announced that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MPs and MLAs will donate their one month's salary for flood relief. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh on Wednesday announced that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MPs and MLAs will donate their one month's salary for flood relief.

RLD President Singh shared a post on X, saying, "The Rashtriya Lok Dal has decided that our MPs and MLAs will donate one month's salary for flood relief. The entire country is coming together for the flood victims and standing with them!"

राष्ट्रीय लोकदल ने निर्णय लिया है की हमारे सांसद, विधायक एक महीने का वेतन बाढ़ राहत के लिए देंगें।



पूरा देश बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए जुट रहा है और उनके साथ खड़ा है! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) September 3, 2025

Earlier today, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a Special Relief Package for states witnessing devastating destruction amid incessant rainfall.

Congress leader Gandhi shared a post on X, stating the flood situation in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh is "extremely worrying".

Seeking help from the Central government, Gandhi said, "In such difficult times, your (PM Modi) attention and the active help of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives, and loved ones."

"I urge that an immediate announcement be made for a special relief package (Special Relief Package) for these states, especially for the farmers - and that relief and rescue operations be expedited," Gandhi further said in X post.

मोदी जी, पंजाब में बाढ़ ने भयंकर तबाही मचाई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में भी स्थिति बेहद चिंताजनक है।



ऐसे मुश्किल समय में आपका ध्यान और केंद्र सरकार की सक्रिय मदद अत्यंत आवश्यक है। हज़ारों परिवार अपने घर, जीवन और अपनों को बचाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।



मैं आग्रह… pic.twitter.com/P0o2TM8OOl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in several Indian states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest & eastern Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and moderate rainfall over Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, coastal Odisha, coastal Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka and Andaman Islands.



@ndmaindia… pic.twitter.com/xQYiXbO1Hk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 3, 2025

According to IMD, districts under red alert in Jammu & Kashmir include Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar. In Punjab, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawashahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur are under red alert; while in Himachal Pradesh, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan are under similar warnings. Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, and SAS Nagar are also under the same warning.

Earlier today, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

