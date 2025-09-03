Vadodara: Police Arrest Mother Of Main Accused, Including 9 Others For Hurling-Eggs At Ganesh Idol During Procession - VIDEO | X/@vadcitypolice

Vadodara: Vadodara city police on Tuesday, September 2, arrested Sadiqa Sindhi, the mother of the main accused Junaid Sindhi, in connection with the egg-hurling incident that targeted an idol of Lord Ganesha during a procession in the city. According to police, Sadiqa played a key role in planning the act, which they say was a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony.

In a video recorded during her arrest, Sadiqa claimed she was being framed in a larger conspiracy. “I have not planned anything,” she can be heard saying. She also accused an IPS officer of falsely implicating her in the case, in the now-viral clip.

Have a look at it here:

The incident took place during a Ganesh procession led by the Nirmal Park Yuvak Mandal on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday last week. Eggs were allegedly hurled from a third-floor flat in the old city area as the procession passed by. An FIR was filed immediately after the organisers reported the incident.

Police Take Out Procession of Accused

Vadodara police have so far identified ten accused in the case, with several already in custody. Among them is Salman alias Gadha, described by authorities as a central conspirator. Three accused were arrested from Ajmer, while others were picked up following technical surveillance and intelligence leads, as per a report by local Gujarat news portal Sandesh.com.

The police later conducted a public procession of three accused, including Junaid Sindhi. During the procession, the accused were made to apologise to the public with folded hands.

Sadiqa’s husband, Salim, has been declared a wanted accused and is currently absconding.

Police Say Conspiracy Was 'Premeditated'

Earlier, Vadodara police had said that the attack on the Ganesh procession was not spontaneous but premeditated. As reported by The Indian Express, two individuals, Junaid Hanif Malik and Javid Hanif Malik, allegedly instructed others, including a minor, to execute the plan. Five eggs were thrown at the idol during the procession, leading to swift arrests.

The investigation is currently ongoing, with police assuring that efforts to locate the remaining accused are underway.