Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Review Meeting, Directs Intensified Relief Efforts Amid Incessant Rains

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X @CM_JnK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall in the state.

He directed officials to intensify relief efforts, clear waterlogged areas, protect essential services, and carry out evacuations where necessary.

In a post on social media platform X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K shared, "Chief Minister chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief."

Ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma briefed the Chief Minister on the situation in Jammu, while Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor Nasir Sogami provided updates from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister urged people to follow official advisories, avoid vulnerable areas, and stay safe.

"Hon'ble Ministers @JavedRanaa and @satishsharmajnkbriefed on the situation in Jammu, while Hon'ble Minister @sakinaitoo and Advisor to the CM @nasirsogami provided updates on the situation in Kashmir. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow advisories, avoid vulnerable spots, and stay safe," the post read.

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, in Doda's Bhalesa and Bhaderwah areas, torrential rains continued for the second consecutive day, triggering flood-like conditions.

Amid incessant rainfall, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly.

Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Many houses are inundated with water as the water from the Chenab River has entered their homes due to the rise in water levels in the Chenab caused by heavy rains.

