 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab Tomorrow To Assess Crop Losses
Punjab has been reeling under severe flooding as continuous heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from major dams, including Bhakhra, have caused rivers to overflow.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Punjab on Thursday to assess the extensive damage caused by floods in the state.

The incessant rains in the state have caused large-scale damage to standing crops.

The Minister on Wednesday posted on X, “I will reach Punjab tomorrow morning and meet my brothers and sisters in the flood-affected areas. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands firmly with the people of Punjab and will provide all possible assistance.”

Chouhan also held discussions with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the ground situation.

article-image

“Today, I discussed the flood situation arising due to heavy rainfall in Punjab with the Honorable Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister Ji, and Agriculture Minister Ji, and obtained detailed information,” he said.

The floods have wreaked havoc across at least 12 districts, leaving several people dead and affecting lakhs of residents.

According to Chief Minister Mann, more than 1,300 villages are under water, and nearly three lakh acres of farmland -- mostly paddy fields -- have been damaged, just weeks before the harvest season.

Districts such as Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur are among the worst hit.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for several regions, warning that further heavy rainfall may aggravate the situation.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities working around the clock to evacuate stranded residents and provide relief materials.

However, rising water levels continue to pose challenges, and authorities remain on high alert.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

