UP Shocker: In-Laws Thrash Woman After She Jumps Off Roof Due To Harassment Over Dowry In Aligarh, Chilling Video Surfaces

A disturbing video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district showing an injured woman being thrashed by her in-laws after she jumped off the roof of her two-storey house.

According to reports, the incident took place in Damkauli village under Iglas Tehsil in Aligarh district. The seriously injured woman has been referred to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident, caught on a phone camera, shows a woman standing on the edge of the roof as her in-laws repeatedly ask her to jump off. The woman, identified as Archana, who reportedly faced harassment from her in-laws over dowry, jumped off the roof in the presence of minor children.

After the woman crashed on the ground, a woman and a man lunged toward the visibly unconscious Archana and started beating her.

Meanwhile, a man, who presumably recorded the incident on his phone, can be heard saying "mar jaane do" (let her die), as loud cries of a child can also be heard in the background.

According to reports, Archana got married to Sonu six years ago. Archana's family had spent Rs 10 lakh during her wedding. Despite this, her in-laws demanded a bullet motorcycle and five lakh rupees in cash.

Archana's brother Ankit has alleged that her in-laws have been mentally and physically harassing her. Archana's brother-in-law used to look at her with bad intentions. When she complained about this to her mother-in-law, her husband and others beat her up. Archana's family has also alleged that her in-laws had threatened to kill her. She was provoked to jump off the roof.

Archana has two sons with Sonu, a four-year-old, Kanishk, and a two-year-old, Aniket. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections.