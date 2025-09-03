On Camera: Man Swept Away By River During Immersion Of Ganesh Idol In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Man Swept Away By River During Immersion Of Ganesh Idol In Uttarakhand's Haridwar (Screengrab) | X/@Shubhamsaying

Haridwar: A man was swept away by a strong water current in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday, September 2. The incident took place during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol. A search operation has been launched to trace the missing person.

The incident was caught on camera, and its video also surfaced online. In the video, it could be seen that a group of devotees came to the bank of the Ganga River for the immersion of the idol during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. As the group was performing rituals, a man wearing a blue cap suddenly slipped and was swept away by the river.

Video Of The Incident:

Haridwar: A shocking incident during Ganesh idol immersion at Kanakhal!

A man identified as “Kattappa (Blue Topi)” slipped and got swept away in the fast-flowing Ganga river.

The strong current carried him away within seconds.

Initially, his other group members did not notice that he had fallen into the river. The video shows the man being swept away in the strong current of the river. Notably, before anybody could realise what happened, the man was swept away. One person from his group went in the direction where the man was swept away.

Authorities were informed about the incident. They launched the search operation. So far, authorities have not found him. The identity of the man is not yet known.

Notably, in the past of several such incident had taken place during the immersion of idols. Last year in October, a person drowned during the immersion of the Goddess Durga idol in the river in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. The location where this incident occurred had already been declared a restricted zone for idol immersions.

The 10-day Gnesh Festival, Ganeshotsav, began on August 27 with Ganesh Chaturthi. People install Ganesh idols at their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival concludes on September 6 with the immersion of Ganesh Idols. In July this year, the Maharashtra Government declared Chaturthi as ‘Maharashtra State Festival’ or ‘Rajya Utsav’.