Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know Why Lord Ganapati's Idol Should Be Dipped Thrice Before Immersing It

Ganesh Visarjan also known as Anant Chaturdashi, celebrated as the day culminating in the 10-day Ganesh Chaturithi festival. Followers believe on this day, Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash carrying sadness, prosperity, as well as wisdom on the statue to the devotees. Visarjan is the day when devotees bid adieu to Ganesha, by drowning his idol in water.

In 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Sunday, September 6. Ganesh Visarjan is one of the most emotional and spiritual parts of Ganesh Chaturthi, and it marks the farewell of Lord Ganesha from our homes.

Why is Ganapati's idol dipped three times?

Before the idol is fully immersed, it’s dipped three times in water, which symbolises three key elements: the cycle of creation, preservation, and dissolution. This act also serves as a way to show respect to the divine before the idol returns to the five elements of nature.

Position of Lord Ganesha before leaving the home

When carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha for visarjan, it is important to ensure that Lord Ganapati faces the home one last time. This gesture symbolises bidding farewell, blessing the household, and assuring devotees that he will return next year.

Rituals and essential items

The visarjan begins with the Uttarang Puja, where devotees present flowers, fruits, incense, and sweets to Lord Ganesha. Key offerings like a coconut or betel nut wrapped in turmeric, along with rice and a red cloth, are arranged at the prayer spot. These items are seen as symbols of good luck and prosperity. Before stepping out of the house, a spoonful of curd is offered to Lord Ganesha, representing sweetness, tranquility, and peace in life.

When Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the beloved of all, bestows his blessings, every deity is pleased.



Final prayers and wishes

Devotees often turn to Lord Ganesha, seeking his forgiveness for any missteps made during the festival. They pray for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles before saying their goodbyes. With heartfelt devotion, they chant, “Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya,” expressing their hope for his quick return next year.

Lord Ganesha | X/ Suresh Raina

Respectful immersion

The idol is carefully placed in water, ensuring that it’s done in an eco-friendly way. This act of immersion represents the return of divine energy to nature, reminding devotees of the everlasting cycle of life. Ganesh Visarjan isn’t just a farewell; it’s a heartfelt celebration brimming with gratitude, humility, and hope, keeping the spirit of Lord Ganesha’s return alive.