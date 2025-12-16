 Haryana CM Nayab Saini Declares Hansi State’s 23rd District
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Declares Hansi State's 23rd District

The chief minister said that the official notification in this regard will be issued within a week, after which Hansi will formally attain district status from the revenue administration perspective.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday declared Hansi as the state's 23rd district.

Hansi was earlier part of Hisar district.

Addressing a ‘Vikas rally’ in Hansi, Saini also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of three development projects worth Rs 77.30 crore.

Saini described Hansi as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan. He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed.

He said Hansi’s prominence predates even the freedom struggle, noting that the town was earlier known as Asi and Asigarh, and during the reign of Emperor Harsha, it served as the capital of the Satluj province.

Highlighting development works, he held that projects worth Rs 1,008 crore have been executed in the Hansi assembly constituency over the last 11 years under the BJP regime, whereas only Rs 253 crore worth of works were undertaken during the Congress regime.

