Elderly Man Dies On Spot After Being Mowed Down By APSRTC Bus In NTR District

In a tragic incident, an elderly man died on the spot near Jaggayyapeta Bus Stand in Andhra Pradesh's NTR District after being run over by an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus on Thursday.

The fatal accident was caught on a CCTV camera. The footage captured the exact moment when the man, walking on the road, died after being hit by the bus.

The video shows the man walking on the roadside, unaware of the impending danger. As the man reaches the bus depot's entry point, an APSRTC bus comes from behind and hits him while making a turn to enter the depot.

The man falls in a heap after being hit, then gets crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.

Immediately after the accident, the bus stops and passengers come out to check on the victim.